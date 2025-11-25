Markets
AVGO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ADSK, SMCI

November 25, 2025 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 211,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 10,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 9,873 contracts, representing approximately 987,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 147,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 13,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ADSK options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RPRX
 SSG market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RPRX-> SSG market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
ADSK
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.