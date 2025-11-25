Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ADSK, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 211,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 10,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 9,873 contracts, representing approximately 987,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 147,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 13,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

