Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ADSK, SMCI

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 9,873 contracts, representing approximately 987,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 147,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 13,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.