Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASPN, TGT, LC

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 18,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
