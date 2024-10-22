Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASPN, TGT, LC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total volume of 15,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 18,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, TGT options, or LC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

