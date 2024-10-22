News & Insights

Markets
ASPN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASPN, TGT, LC

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total volume of 15,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 18,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, TGT options, or LC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
 JEF market cap history
 Funds Holding UFS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASPN
TGT
LC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.