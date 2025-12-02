Markets
ASAN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASAN, PG, ANF

December 02, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total of 15,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 4,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 37,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASAN options, PG options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TSN Next Dividend Date
 BTR Split History
 DIOD YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TSN Next Dividend Date-> BTR Split History-> DIOD YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASAN
PG
ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.