Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASAN, PG, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total of 15,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 4,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 37,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASAN options, PG options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

