Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, FLGT, AI

July 15, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 40,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 1,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 37,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

