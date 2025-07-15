Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, FLGT, AI

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 1,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 37,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
