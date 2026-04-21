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APP

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, DLTR, VRT

April 21, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 38,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 17,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 29,661 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, DLTR options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks
 Institutional Holders of INIS
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Stocks-> Institutional Holders of INIS-> Largest BDCs by Net Assets-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
DLTR
VRT

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