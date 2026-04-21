Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, DLTR, VRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 38,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 12,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 17,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 29,661 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, DLTR options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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