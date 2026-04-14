Markets
AMZN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, MSFT, COST

April 14, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 299.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 53,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 940,078 contracts, representing approximately 94.0 million underlying shares or approximately 292.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 68,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 37,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 Institutional Holders of JETD
 Dow Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel-> Institutional Holders of JETD-> Dow Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MSFT
COST

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