Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, MSFT, COST

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 940,078 contracts, representing approximately 94.0 million underlying shares or approximately 292.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 68,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 37,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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