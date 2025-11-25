Markets
AMZN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, ASTH, WDAY

November 25, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 583,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 42,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) saw options trading volume of 5,411 contracts, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,509 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, ASTH options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MMI
 CHS Historical Stock Prices
 SNOW Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MMI-> CHS Historical Stock Prices-> SNOW Past Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
ASTH
WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.