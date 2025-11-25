Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, ASTH, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 583,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 42,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) saw options trading volume of 5,411 contracts, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,509 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

