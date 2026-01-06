Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMSC, MRNA, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total volume of 8,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 812,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 101,961 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 98,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 31,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, MRNA options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

