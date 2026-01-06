Markets
AMSC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMSC, MRNA, CORZ

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total volume of 8,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 812,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 101,961 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 98,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 31,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, MRNA options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NXGN
 Funds Holding SMMD
 Institutional Holders of APPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NXGN-> Funds Holding SMMD-> Institutional Holders of APPN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC
MRNA
CORZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.