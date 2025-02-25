Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMR, AXON, CZR

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 23,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMR options, AXON options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WINA market cap history
Oversold ETFs
REGI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.