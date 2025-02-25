News & Insights

Markets
AMR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMR, AXON, CZR

February 25, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 23,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, AXON options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WINA market cap history
 Oversold ETFs
 REGI Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WINA market cap history-> Oversold ETFs-> REGI Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMR
AXON
CZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.