Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMR, AXON, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 23,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, AXON options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.