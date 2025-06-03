Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, HIMS, CMPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 375,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 27,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 452,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 31,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) saw options trading volume of 1,600 contracts, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, HIMS options, or CMPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.