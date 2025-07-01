Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, COP, AMZN

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 110,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 55,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 472,608 contracts, representing approximately 47.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 42,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, COP options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
