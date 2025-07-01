Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, COP, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 107,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 14,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 110,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 55,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 472,608 contracts, representing approximately 47.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 42,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

