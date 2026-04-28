Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, CVS, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 9,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 950,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 34,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 15,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CVS options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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