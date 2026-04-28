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ALB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, CVS, STX

April 28, 2026 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 9,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 950,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 34,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 15,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CVS options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LFS
 Highest Yielding Preferred Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LFS-> Highest Yielding Preferred Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
CVS
STX

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