Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, CVS, STX

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 34,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 15,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CVS options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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