Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AIG, TGT, WSM

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 41,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 6,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 679,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIG options, TGT options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
