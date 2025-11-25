Markets
AI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AI, UAL, OKLO

November 25, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 28,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 62,882 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, UAL options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ADRD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGIC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ADRD-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGIC-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AI
UAL
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.