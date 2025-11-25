Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AI, UAL, OKLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 28,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 62,882 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, UAL options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

