Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AI, UAL, OKLO

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 62,882 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, UAL options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ADRD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGIC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.