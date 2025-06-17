Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AI, MCY, GEO

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) saw options trading volume of 3,281 contracts, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 24,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
