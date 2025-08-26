Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, KNX, EBAY

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 14,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 13,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 34,501 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KNX options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
