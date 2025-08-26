Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, KNX, EBAY

August 26, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 19,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 14,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 13,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 34,501 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KNX options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
