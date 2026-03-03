Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CAR, ANF

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 5,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 6,887 contracts, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
