ACMR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACMR, PFE, CMP

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total volume of 9,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 266,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 3,194 contracts, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, PFE options, or CMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

