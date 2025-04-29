Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACMR, PFE, CMP

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 266,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 3,194 contracts, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, PFE options, or CMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of MARX
ARWR Stock Predictions
CARR Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.