Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ABR, AZO, HEI

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3800 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 125,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
