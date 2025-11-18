Markets
ABR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ABR, AZO, HEI

November 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 18,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,700 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3800 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 125,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

