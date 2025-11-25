Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, MSFT, RYAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 807,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 108,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 298,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 13,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) saw options trading volume of 7,097 contracts, representing approximately 709,700 underlying shares or approximately 106% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, MSFT options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

