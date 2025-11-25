Markets
AAPL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, MSFT, RYAM

November 25, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 807,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 108,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 298,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 13,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) saw options trading volume of 7,097 contracts, representing approximately 709,700 underlying shares or approximately 106% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, MSFT options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVIE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TIKK
 Funds Holding CAF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVIE-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TIKK-> Funds Holding CAF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT
RYAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.