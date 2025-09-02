Markets
AAPL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, ETSY, PLTR

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 463,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 26,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 42,598 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 578,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 51,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

