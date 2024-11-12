News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, DG, MSFT

November 12, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 306,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 28,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 27,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 16,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 130,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, DG options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
