Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, DG, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 306,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 28,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 27,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 16,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 130,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

