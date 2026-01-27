Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, CVNA, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 664,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 35,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 33,453 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 106,605 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 126.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

