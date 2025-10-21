Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, DHR, FLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 32,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,700 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 21,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 15,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, DHR options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

