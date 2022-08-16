Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDFC, LEN, GDYN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total volume of 561 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 16,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDFC options, LEN options, or GDYN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

