Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TPB, WMT, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), where a total volume of 1,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 80,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 481,231 contracts, representing approximately 48.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 37,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPB options, WMT options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.