Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NLSN, MCD, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total volume of 18,183 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 6,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 14,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, MCD options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
