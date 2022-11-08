Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, HIMS, SWAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 9,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 948,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 7,914 contracts, representing approximately 791,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 2,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
