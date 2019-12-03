Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, AAL, MLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 44,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 13,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 26,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 2,855 contracts, representing approximately 285,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

