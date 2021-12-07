Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, FICO, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 24,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,116 contracts, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 232,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 22,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

