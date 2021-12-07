Markets
DASH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, FICO, PLTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 24,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,116 contracts, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 232,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 22,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, FICO options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH FICO PLTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular