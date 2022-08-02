Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, ENVX, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 26,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 10,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,749 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, ENVX options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.