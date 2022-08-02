Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, ENVX, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 26,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 10,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,749 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

