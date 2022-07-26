Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, CUBI, BYD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 25,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) saw options trading volume of 1,663 contracts, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 4,362 contracts, representing approximately 436,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, CUBI options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.