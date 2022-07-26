Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, CUBI, BYD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 25,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) saw options trading volume of 1,663 contracts, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 4,362 contracts, representing approximately 436,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, CUBI options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

