Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, WMT, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 929,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 92.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 122,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 72,340 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 5,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 152,957 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 14,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

