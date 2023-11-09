Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, ASLE, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 45,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) options are showing a volume of 3,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.8% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 899,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 75,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
