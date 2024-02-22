Notable Thursday Option Activity: YETI, WFC, HEI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 10,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 96,207 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 8,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 1,873 contracts, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, WFC options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.