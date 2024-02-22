Notable Thursday Option Activity: YETI, WFC, HEI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 10,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 96,207 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 8,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 1,873 contracts, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for YETI options, WFC options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Auto Parts Dividend Stocks
COBZ YTD Return
BAB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.