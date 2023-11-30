Notable Thursday Option Activity: VOYA, NUVL, IOVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), where a total volume of 3,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 2,115 contracts, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 33,831 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VOYA options, NUVL options, or IOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VAL Options Chain
FVRR Stock Predictions
QINC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.