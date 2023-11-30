News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VOYA, NUVL, IOVA

November 30, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), where a total volume of 3,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 2,115 contracts, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 33,831 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

