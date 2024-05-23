Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, FCX, LYV

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 81,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 25,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 9,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, FCX options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
