Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, FCX, LYV

May 23, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 32,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 81,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 25,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 9,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, FCX options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

