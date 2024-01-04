News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, EL, FE

January 04, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 686,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 10,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

And FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 15,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,800 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

