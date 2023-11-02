Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, SDGR, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 27,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 5,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 231,313 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 24,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, SDGR options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
