News & Insights

Markets
TTD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTD, JACK, QRVO

May 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 14,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 2,678 contracts, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 5,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, JACK options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding SIX
 SVLT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD
JACK
QRVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.