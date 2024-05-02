Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTD, JACK, QRVO

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 2,678 contracts, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 5,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
