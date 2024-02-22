Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLG, AOSL, KALV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 6,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 667,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 804 contracts, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) saw options trading volume of 5,546 contracts, representing approximately 554,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

