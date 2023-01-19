Notable Thursday Option Activity: SIVB, BLK, HSIC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total of 3,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 792,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) options are showing a volume of 3,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
