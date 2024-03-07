News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, MSTR, GME

March 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 662,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 80,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 30,807 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 35,241 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 123.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, MSTR options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
