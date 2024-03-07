Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, MSTR, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 662,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 80,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 30,807 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 35,241 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 123.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

