Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, MSTR, GME

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 30,807 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 35,241 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 123.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
