Notable Thursday Option Activity: RICK, IGT, OXY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 1,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 179% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 19,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 161,166 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 153.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 17,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

