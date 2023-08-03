Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, RUN, H

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 7,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 739,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 86,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 10,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) options are showing a volume of 4,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 498,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,900 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

