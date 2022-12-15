Notable Thursday Option Activity: RGR, NOW, RCKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), where a total volume of 1,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 148,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) options are showing a volume of 6,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of RCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of RCKT. Below is a chart showing RCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

