Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTEN, AAPL, PAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total volume of 192,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 315.4% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 95,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 135.1 million underlying shares or approximately 266.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 134,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 4,759 contracts, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares or approximately 199.3% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

