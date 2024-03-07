Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLAY, OKTA, EOLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 7,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 735,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 27,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 6,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 3,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

