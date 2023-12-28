Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 648,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 68,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 104,440 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 166.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 9,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 257,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.