Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, VLO, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 7,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 796,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 16,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 54,941 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, VLO options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
